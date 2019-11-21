Murder suspect last spotted in Winkler/Carman

A man wanted for murder in Texas was last seen in Winkler and Carman, and RCMP are looking for help.

28-year-old Derek Whisenand illegally crossed into Canada near Haskett June 24.

He was seen two days later at about 8 a.m. at the Winkler Walmart. Later on the morning of the 26th, he made his way to Carman.

RCMP are looking to speak to the person or persons that may have assisted him in getting to Carman.

On the afternoon of June 26, 2019, Derek Whisenand got a ride from Carman and was dropped off at Junior’s restaurant on St. Mary’s Road at Fermor Ave, in Winnipeg, at approximately 3:30 p.m.. This was the last confirmed sighting of Derek Whisenand.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’ tall, 250 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee. He has a tattoo on his left wrist of a pentagram. He was travelling with a medium sized, mixed breed dog, possibly a mix of a German Shepard and pit bull or boxer, brindle in color.

He may be armed and is considered dangerous.

“We realize it has been several months since the last confirmed sighting of Derek Whisenand. Since then, we have received numerous tips and have followed up on all of them,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. “We are hoping these new photos will once again generate new information about his time in the province and lead us to his current location. We’re looking for any information to help our officers safely find and arrest him.”

If anyone has any information or believe they have seen Derek Whisenand, please call the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9121 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.