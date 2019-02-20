Motorcycle journey inspires book

What began as a cross country motorcycle ride and a story in the Winkler Times, has become a book with a special signing coming up at Southland Mall.

Then 80-year-old Victor Enns from Winkler lived out a dream on a 4,000 km motorcycle ride to Nelson B.C. and home again in 2017. His daughter Linda Enns helped make the trip happen and was along for the ride.

She shared the highlights of the experience in an article that ran in the Winkler Times, Aug. 3, 2017, and said the feedback from that article helped inspire her new book called Bucket List Ride – Age is Just a Number.

“When we did get that much feedback from the newspaper article, I just figured there was so much that happened on that trip, and because it was kind of unique in that Dad was 80-years-old and doing it I thought… why not expand on that,” she said.

Enns said she first planned a memoir that would be available to family and friends, then a small book still with the same target audience. “Then I thought, there’s probably a wider sphere of people that might be inspired by it and I just decided to go the whole way,” she said.

The book was published by FriesenPress and is available online, and will be found around southern Manitoba.

The book launch itself takes place Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Southland Mall. Linda Enns and her father Victor will be on hand, as well as his motorcycle, cake and coffee.

Enns said she kept the project a secret from her father.

“There may have been some little slips along the way, but he never caught on,” she said. “It was a year and a half from when I started, to when it was published. At one point I told him a fib, that I was doing a family tree project, so he pulled a couple of pictures for me.”

At 81-years-old, Victor Enns got engaged, and Enns decided to host a brunch celebrating that with family. What Victor didn’t know was he was also going to be presented with the first published copy of the new book.

“He was pretty overwhelmed,” she said, adding after he read it, he was eager to share. “He phoned me and said I just finished reading it and now I’m going to the coffee shop to brag.”

Victor hasn’t lost any of his adventurous attitude. Linda Enns’ original newspaper story mentioned he had just purchased his dream bike, a 2009 650 V Star in 2017. That bike has gotten some great use already.

“His fiance is from Steinbach and he’s from Winkler,” she said. “He put on 10,000 km in no time last summer.”

In typical Victor Enns style, he was spending part of February vacationing in Mexico for the first time in his life.

Enns said she thinks her father is inspirational.

“I think that’s what I was hoping for the book,” she said. “It’s more than just telling our story about the trip. I think it’s an inspiration for other people who are getting on in age or going through difficult times.”

The book’s description says it best.

“While an entertaining Western Canada travelogue for tourists and motorcycle enthusiasts, this book goes far beyond that. It is an uplifting, moving account that will inspire readers who: are facing life after the loss of a loved one; have big dreams but the fears to match; need a new perspective on age-related challenges; want motivation to live a more positive life; or could reach out with kindness to make someone’s bucket list a reality.”