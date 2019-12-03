Morden Achievers 4-H report

By Tayler Bryant

Since our 4-H club Achievement in April, we did highway clean up on 432 South and picked up 40 bags of garbage. After the clean up we had our wind-up at the lake picnic shelter.

We sold corn and apple cider during the Corn and Apple Festival and had a float in the parade.

Registration for the new year was held on Sept. 4 at the community expo. This year we have 31 members and 10 leaders.

Our events so far this year have been:

• Oct. 3 – first general meeting

• Oct. 9 – members helped with FCC Food Drive

• Oct. 26 – some members sold apple cider at Christmas Market

• Nov. 6 – second general meeting. This was 4-H Day so members wore green. Elections were also held:

• Megan Sandercock – president

• Melanie Rouire – vice president

• Jeri-Lynn DeJaegher – secretary

• Ethan Dyck – treasurer

• Tayler Bryant – news reporter

• Nov. 24 – our club sponsored the public skating at the Access Event Centre.

Our upcoming events are:

• Dec. 4 – our family Christmas party is being held at the Morden Mennonite Church

• Jan. 8 – next general meeting

• Jan. 17-19 – Red River Area 4-H camp at Winkler Bible Camp for members age 8-14.

• Feb. 5-6 – club speech night

• Feb. 15 – Red River Area Rally and curling at Winkler Curling rink