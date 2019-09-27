Moffatt named Flyers Captain

Brody Moffatt will serve as the Team Captain for the 2019-2020 edition of the Winkler Flyers. The fourth year forward out of Portage La Prairie, Manitoba has proven over his time in Winkler to be an extremely valuable leader both on and off the ice. “He’s somebody that everyone follows,” says Flyers Head Coach Kelvin Cech.

“Brody’s work ethic and attitude are exactly what we want out of our players, and it was the obvious choice not only to name him the captain but for the other guys who will be wearing a letter as well.”

Joining Moffatt on the Flyers leadership team will be third year forward Griffin Leonard, second year defenseman Drake Burgin as well as newcomers Riley Cusack and Jaden Townsend who will split Assistant Captain duties at home and on the road.