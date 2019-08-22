Model T comes to town

A car collector offered rides in a 1923 Ford Model T to Winkler Senior Centre residents on August 14.

Winkler Senior Centre Executive Director Nettie Dyck organized a ride-along for the residents in Carman-based car collector Allen Peters’ Model T.

Dyck said she has great memories of getting rides in Peters’ cars while growing up in the Carman area.

“I grew up with the experience, and all of a sudden, one day I heard that someone had talked about their old cars growing up and thought ‘What a fantastic idea’, so I talked with Allen, and he was on board,” Dyck said.

Peters brought a 1923 Model T for the residents to get a ride in, one of several that he owns.

“I have four Model T’s here at home. What I brought was a 1923 [four door soft top],” Peters said. He also has a 1914 truck, 1915 Touring, and a 1924 4-Door sedan.

Peters said passengers enjoyed themselves, often sharing their memories along the way.

“They have a story to tell about a car they had in the family,” Peters said.

In his 40 years of collecting cars and car memorabilia and 35 years collecting Model T’s, Peters said he hasn’t grown tired of showing off his collections and antique cars.

“It’s for my own fun,” Peters said. “If they enjoy the ride, then so do I.”

Dyck said residents finished the rides with a smile on their face.

“I think it’s similar to museums, it just reminds us where we come from and what was here before us,” Dyck said.

Dyck said the ride brought back memories for some residents. She said one woman even remembered falling out of a Model T as a child.

“It was a silly little memory that had come back,” Dyck said.