Men's clothing store opens in Winkler

A new option for men’s clothing in Winkler is now available.

Kasual Joe Men’s Apparel held their official grand opening on June 15.

Joe Wiebe, who owns and operates Kasual Joe with his wife Kim, worked in construction for over 20 years. He said his body had finally had enough, and he and Kim had been thinking about getting into the retail industry.

“When it came down to the fact that I wasn’t able to do the construction part any more, we just said let’s go for it,” he said. “It’s been kind of a dream of ours to do and now we’re doing it.”

Wiebe said there aren’t a lot of men’s clothing options in the area, and they wanted to be the solution to that problem.

“I figured instead of everybody driving to Winnipeg or outside of Winkler to do their men’s shopping, if I can bring what they’re going for here, then we can get the local community, the local support, and people don’t have to go anywhere,” he said.

Kasual Joe moved into their space about a month ago, and Wiebe said the response has been good so far.

“Lots of people say we need this in our town,” he said. “We’ve been getting a lot of local support, people coming in saying this is great. It gets steadier and busier every day.”

Wiebe said since Winkler is growing so fast, it makes it a great place for Kasual Joe.

“It’s a booming city,” he said. “You’ve got so much of the population, even the rural population, all coming through and it’s something that they can’t get unless they go out of town. That was our biggest motivation, to bring it to them.”

Kasual Joe carries brands like Silver Jean Co., BN3TH Underwear and Puma, and carries everything from hoodies, crew necks, socks and sports wear. Levi’s will be added to the shelves soon, and Wiebe said they are always looking to expand their products.

“We’re trying to bring more and more stuff coming in,” he said. “More affordable clothing but good quality clothing.”