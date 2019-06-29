Mennonite Collegiate celebrates graduation

15 students from across Southern Manitoba, the US, Hong Kong, and China celebrated their graduation from the Mennonite Collegiate Institute (MCI) in Gretna with the ceremony being held in Winkler.

The students hail from Altona, Horndean, Morden, Winkler, Winnipeg, Washington, Hong Kong, and China.

This year, the students demonstrated their academic talent as three students graduated with First Class Honours, or an average 90 per cent or better, and four students who graduated with Honours (85 to 89.9 per cent) or with Distinction (80 to 84.9 per cent). 2019’s valedictorian was Morden’s Corbin Friesen, who spoke about the kindness and love he’s experienced from his fellow classmates and teachers. Tielle Thiessen, representing the grade 11 students, delivered the undergraduate address.

Gwen Friesen, of Morden, MB, won 11 awards/scholarships including the Governor General’s Medal.

Awards/Scholarships

Gwen Friesen: Governor General’s Medal, Biology, English Comp, French 40S, Music Resonate, Mennonite Studies, Psychology, David Rose Memorial Scholarship, First Class Honours Average 90+, Waterloo University $6,500 Faculty of Environment & President’s Scholarship of Distinction and $5,000 Faculty of Arts Entrance, Canadian Mennonite University $3,000 Academic Entrance.

Taya Friesen: Art, Music Senior Choir, Religion, First Class Honours Average 90+, MCI General Proficiency Award, Altona Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, Chown Centennial Scholarship, University of Manitoba $3,000 Tier 1 Academic Entrance. Jaime Yue: Chemistry, Math Calculus, Math Pre-Calculus, Physics, First Class Honours Average 90+, Spirit of Generosity Award, Gertrude Warkentin Goodman Scholarship, Carlton University $16,000 4 Year Renewable Entrance.

Oscar Ortiz: Math Applied.

Wendy Shi: Math Essentials.

Christy Zhang: Music Chamber, Distinction Average 80.0 – 84.9, Candice Bergen Student Leadership Award.

Corbin Friesen: Distinction Average 80.0 – 84.9, MCI General Proficiency Awards.

Erin Heinrichs: Cliff Graydon Civic Affairs Award, Steinbach Bible College $500 Academic Entrance.

Karly Wiebe: Distinction 80.0 – 84.9.

Brian Ho: Honours Average 85.0 – 89.9.