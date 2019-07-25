Man charged for claiming coworker made bomb threat

An alleged bomb threat last fall has resulted in fines almost nine months later.

RCMP reported that on July 7 they charged 37-year-old Ryan Fullerton of Winnipeg with Public Mischief and Mischief over $5000 x 2. He is set to appear in Morden Provincial Court on August 13, 2019.

Fullerton is accused of making up a story of a fellow employee issuing a bomb threat.

The incident dates back to Oct. 19, 2018 when RCMP received a report from a manager of what they refer to as “an energy company” who indicated one of his employees heard another employee make a threat to bomb a pipeline in the Morden/Winkler area. At that time Enbridge was installing their new pipeline in the area.

“The pipeline was immediately shut down and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and Police Dog Services attended the scene,” the RCMP press release stated. “A thorough search was conducted, nothing of concern was located, and the area was deemed safe.”

A detailed investigation into the threat was conducted by investigators from the RCMP National Security Enforcement Section, Major Crime Services and the Morden RCMP detachment.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the employee who claimed to overhear the threat and reported it to his manager made a false allegation.