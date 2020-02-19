Luding shuts the door as Flyers blank Steelers

Dorrin Luding stopped all 29 shots that came his way on Tuesday night as the Winkler Flyers blanked the visiting Selkirk Steelers 1-0, winning their sixth straight game at home and 13 in their last 14 games played at the Winkler Recreation Complex.

Returning home after a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Winkler Flyers welcomed the Selkirk Steelers to the Winkler Rec Complex, a team they had beat 6-2 just four nights earlier on the road. The first period had great energy to it with a big two points on the line for both teams.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers started the middle frame on the power play and took advantage of it. With just four seconds left on the man advantage, Eric Fawkes fired a shot from the top of the left wing faceoff circle, beating goaltender Rory Dumelie for the first goal of the game. Jaden Townsend and Kaeden Tenkoppel assisted on Fawkes’ sixth of the season and the Orange and Black were in front 1-0.

That would be all the offense that Winkler would need as Luding played one of his best games of the season, turning aside all 29 Selkirk shots that came his way while picking up win number 25 on the year.

Another big story line in the game was the Flyers’ penalty-kill, which was perfect on Selkirk’s seven chances on the power-play.

The Flyers outshot the Steelers 34-29 overall. Winkler went 1-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty-kill. The win improved the Flyers record to 36-16-5, which is still good for third place in the MJHL Standings, three points behind the second place Portage Terriers and six points ahead of the fourth place Swan Valley Stampeders with three games left in the regular season.

The Flyers are now 4-1 against the Steelers this season and will face them again in their regular season finale in Winkler on Feb. 29.

The Flyers will host the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Friday and Saturday night in their next two games. Both games get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Winkler Rec Complex and can be streamed online at www.hockeytv.com.

-Matt Friesen