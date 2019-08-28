Local students benefit from scholarships

41 students received $91,000 from the Gordon Wiebe Scholarship through the Winkler Community Foundation on August 21.

The scholarships are split into three major categories.

The Make it a Reality Scholarship had three recipients, the Ongoing Education Scholarship (OES) had 24 recipients and the GVSD Awards had 14 recipients from Garden Valley Collegiate and Northlands Parkway Collegiate.

The OES awards are given to returning students from the past three years.

“It’s a real encouragement seeing both individuals, groups and organizations invest in the younger generation, pushing them to exceed their boundaries of not only their physical and mental capabilities, but to encourage them to use their skills and their passions to really benefit both those around them and themselves,” recipient of the 2019 OES Mark Giesbrecht said.

Caitlyn Haney, another recipient of the 2019 OES, said the program and the donations are really important for students, especially when it comes to tuition, where every little bit helps.

Committee member and Secretary for WCF Corey Hildebrand said the final decision to pick candidates was very difficult.

“We want to know that they are involved in the community, we want to know what their impact is in the community, and so volunteering and community involvement is by far the greatest piece that we look for,” Hildebrand said.

He said that the grades play a smaller part in the process than people think.

A new program called the Peer 2 Peer program was introduced this year. Hildebrand said first year recipients are paired up with a peer in their same program or from a similar field to help the transition from rural life to university life.

“I think that is one of the things that defines Winkler,” Hildebrand said. “It’s this idea of continued community.”