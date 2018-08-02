Local schools get funding from province

The province of Manitoba announced grants through its Community Places, and several community schools received funding.

$25,993 is going toward J.R. Walkof for the construction of their natural outdoor play space. “This is the culmination of five years of dreaming and two years of really hard work and applying for grants,” J.R. Walkof vice principal Scott Hiebert said. “Our main purpose was to provide an opportunity for our students to play outside in ways that replicate the environment. We have swings and we have slides, but there’s a lot of value in digging in the sand, in climbing on tires, in experiencing nature. We wanted that diversity of play.”

“It also provides a lot of opportunities for our staff to take kids outside and learn outside,” he added. “I think that’s really important to take learning into the natural environment and put our learning into practice.”

The funding from the government will cover approximately one-third of the cost of the play space. “It also allows us to dream further into the future, which is what gets me most excited,” Hiebert said. “We have big plans for the school yard and what we want to achieve for our students here. We’re thrilled.”

J.R. Walkof also received a $5,000 donation from Access Credit Union in June, which is going toward refurbishing the iconic red and white slide. “The community, when they heard about what we were doing, was really excited, but there’s a lot of sentimental attachment to that slide,” Hiebert said. “With the help of Access we’re able to get that slide ready to serve future generations.”

Hiebert said other committee members are ‘over the moon’ excited about the funding. “It’s amazing how enthusiastic people can be to receive a work related email on their holidays when it’s something like this,” he said. “It’s fantastic for our school community and for our local neighbourhood as well.”

MLA for Morden-Winkler Cameron Friesen said the province is pleased to be able to contribute to the project. “Over the next number of weeks this space will be transformed,” he said. “This is all about creating appropriate and interesting places for children to experience the outdoors. It’s an ambitious project and I understand it’s taken a lot of time to get to this point, but it’s going to have tremendous dividends for both the school and for the overall community. We couldn’t be more pleased to be contributing to this project.”

Southwood School also received $20,820 as part of the program. The money will go toward the next phase in Southwood School’s outdoor play space, which is an outdoor classroom.

Play space team member Marilyn Hart said a new structure will be going up over the summer and the swings will get new surfacing underneath them. “This coming spring and summer we will see the outdoor classroom go up, and for that we are very grateful for this grant to be able to allow us to do that.”

Hart said the school also has future phases planned out, including a walkway to connect all of the play stations along the circuit they are creating.

“That will depend on future funding and other grants that we are applying for,” she said. “We are very excited to continue to make progress toward our vision. It’s been a team effort all along.”

“It’s definitely a space that we’re designing to help bring community members together from all ages, multiple generations to be able to connect, and all ability levels,” she added. “To be able to share in an appreciation of nature and natural elements in a way that is inviting and welcoming for all.”

Hart said calculation of the cost is an ongoing thing, but the funding from the government will cover approximately one-fifth of the project. Previous phases like the structure are already fully funded and ready to begin.

“This is an excellent investment and the community and the committee and the school have done a lot of thinking about how to do this right and create modern, outdoor appropriate places for kids to enjoy,” Friesen said. “[It’s] also a place where the community can be engaged and come to the site outside of [school] hours. It’ll be tremendous to see this work getting done.”

The City of Morden also received $50,000 to go toward phase two of their skate park project.