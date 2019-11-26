Local player joins ND Elite 18U Fastpitch team for tourney

A Winkler area Fastpitch player was one of two Canadians and the only Manitoban to join the North Dakota Elite 18U Fastpitch team at a Tucson, Arizona tournament.

Hailey Buhler’s team competed in the TIG Sports 6-4-3 Showcase and Fastpitch Tournament with 13 other teams.

Buhler was joined by Regina’s Erin Walter, six girls from North Dakota and two from Minnesota.

While the team went 1-3 at the tournament, Hailey Buhler earned their only win on the mound, a 13-5 victory over Team Velocity AZ from Tucson.

They were defeated 18-12 by Firecrackers-AZ-Woodbridge, 9-4 by Phoenix Heat and 9-1 by Firecrackers-AZ-Wedman.

Buhler plays for Central Energy, an elite team based out of Portage. It was that connection that gave her the opportunity to play.

ND Elite 18U coach Jason Lindgren said he knew her coach from college and when short a few players reached out.

“Hailey’s family responded and we tried to get her down here for a couple tournaments in Sept and Oct but this lovely fall weather did not allow that to happen,” he said. “They did make the trip for a practice we had with the University of Jamestown and so we got to meet her and see what she could do.”

That look was enough for Lindgren to want to see more of the Winkler product and he said he was impressed with what she brought to the diamond.

“Hailey was a great fit with our team and was definitely a contributor to our success in Tucson,” he said. “We are already looking forward to next summer when we hopefully can get her for a couple other tournaments if Central Energy isn’t playing on those weekends.“

Lindgren said he didn’t know what to expect going to Arizona in November, since many of their players had not played a game since nationals in July and early August.

“I think the trip more than lived up to everyone’s expectations,” he said. “We know our local Universities all recruit pretty heavily out of the Arizona area so in order to find out how we stack up against those kids we needed to go compete against them. I think we showed we are right on that level with them. “

Lindgren said they would likely have been more competitive if it wasn’t for the 14 inches of snow they received, which prevented them from playing in all the pre tournaments.

“The Firecrackers-AZ-Wedman finished in the final 8 with their only loss coming to the eventual Champions Tucson Royals 03 and the Phoenix Heat made the final 4 with their only loss coming to the eventual Champions Tucson Royals 03 as well, and we had our chances with both of those teams.,” he said. “The Firecrackers-AZ-Wedman coach told me afterwards they try to play two tournaments like this a month so the experience they have in doing this is going to be very difficult for us to replicate in our 3-month season.”

“As we talked as parents and players afterwards, take any of those teams, have them not play a game or even practice for 6-12 weeks, come to North Dakota and play us in our climate of 40° F and the tables for sure would have been turned,” he added.

Lindgren said others were very complimentary of the North Dakota team, adding it was good exposure for their players.

“I know that we had players that got looked at and are receiving communication now from coaches, and everyone that can, is excited already for next year,” he said. “I’ve had five coaches contact me about three different players already. We know some things we have to work on, plan better and just make happen in order to go there and be the best ND Elite team we can be.”