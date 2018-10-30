Local officials tour Enbridge construction

Unseasonably cold and wet weather – and muddy ground conditions — did not deter municipal representatives, landowners and local business people from getting a close-up look at Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline construction project last week.

“Construction of Line 3 is progressing at a steady pace despite the poor weather this fall,” said Joanne Bradbury, Community Engagement Strategist with Enbridge. “It’s not every day a major project like this gets built and we wanted to ensure the municipalities who’ve been so supportive of our work had an opportunity to witness the care and rigor that goes into replacing this essential energy transportation infrastructure.”

The tour was intended to provide a comprehensive look at the critical steps involved in pipeline construction — from stringing the pipe along the right-of-way, to welding, coating, trenching and laying the new pipe in the ground.

“The tour was most interesting, educational, and was very much appreciated by the participants,” said Morden Deputy Mayor Irvin Wiebe. “Our city council has had a wonderful relationship with Enbridge and they’ve worked hard to keep us informed and interested in the pipeline project. I have been on the Morden City Council for 16 years and will really miss all of the interactions that we’ve had with Enbridge over the years.”

Construction began in the Morden/Winkler area in August 2018 and is part of more than 600 kilometres of the Line 3 pipeline Enbridge is replacing in Manitoba and Saskatchewan between now and the end of 2018.

A construction field office has been established in Morden by SA Energy, Enbridge’s prime contractor for Line 3 in this area. Approximately 800 workers are on the project locally.

Municipalities attending the tour included the City of Morden, Town of Altona and the RMs of Stanley, Lorne and Rhineland.