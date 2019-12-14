Local Filipino community gathers for annual Christmas celebration

The Red River Valley Pinoy, Filipino community held its thirteenth annual Christmas celebration earlier this month at Winkler Centennial Arena. Dolores and Pete Thiessen first launched the event with the hopes of uniting all Filipino families from different community across the Pembina Valley, which includes Darlingford, Notre Dame and St. Claude.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and wife Valerie were invited as the event’s special guests of honour.

It was an evening of fun and laughter with various games and raffles prepared by event organizers.