Local chef brings food lovers together

He was the co-founder of one of Winnipeg’s premiere food events, but for Winkler born Chef Peter Fehr, keeping it going is a labour of love.

Fehr is organizing the sixth annual Food, Beer, And Wine Celebration: Love Local MB, hosted March 2 at the Victoria Inn.

The celebration will host food and beverage artisans from across Manitoba.

“It was a sellout event right from the beginning,” Fehr said. “We did have a smaller venue at the time so we had less people than we have now.”

Six years ago about 250 people showed up, but Fehr said that number has risen to 1,000.

Fehr said the idea came about because he loves connecting people.

“The idea came to me that we have all these amazing food companies around… why don’t I just get them all together and create this annual event?,” he said. “The public wants local, they want to see where their food is coming from.”

Guests at this year’s event have the opportunity to sample bite-sized gourmet delights from top local food and beverage producers.

Fehr said the support they’ve received shows it’s worth doing.

“We are thrilled, honoured and humbled by the extraordinary support we have felt from our fellow Manitobans,” he said.

The evening includes a complimentary cocktail, live music, lots of sampling and the opportunity to purchase product from local producers.

More than 50 food and drink vendors will offer gourmet cuisine at the event.

Fehr said he’s also looking into creating something like this back at home and would like to see something similar in Winkler.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased online at www.LoveLocalMB.com (promo code: LOCAL19 saves you $5 per ticket). A full list of vendors can also be found on the website.