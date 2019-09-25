Local businesses, municipalities talk climate change

The Winkler and Morden Chambers of Commerce partnered on Sept. 17 to encourage discussion and provide resources for businesses concerned about climate change.

International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) Associate Darren Swanson and IISD Project Manager Daniella Echeverría led the discussion.

The two have been traveling to different parts of the province to inform cities, towns and businesses about climate change and gather information and opinions on what can be done.

Each region is affected by climate change differently, and areas in the northern part of Manitoba will face different challenges and opportunities compared to southern Manitoba.

“In the north you have increased potential for wildfires in the future,” Swanson said. “You have some permafrost issues that can affect buildings that can be a big deal in the future, but also the north opening up potentially to economic activity. If we have an ice-free [Northwest] Passage and shipping lanes change way up north… that could change things dramatically for the northern supply chain of Manitoba.”

Swanson said the southern part of the province, which is more agriculturally based, is facing problems like changing growing seasons driven by temperature increases.

“Ag producers, being masters of adaptation both to markets and to climate conditions, will continue to be resilient,” he said. “Even having access to climate information, projections and information will help with that process.”

The Prairie Climate Centre is one resource Swanson said that can provide businesses and farmers with information and comparisons.

The Climate Centre’s evidence pointed to a hot future for southern Manitoba. By the 2050s, the climate could resemble that of American states like South Dakota and Nebraska, and by the 2080s we could be seeing temperatures like Kansas and North Texas.

Swanson said a key issues that comes up in almost every forum is the importance of energy efficiency, and many businesses are looking for resources on how they can improve.

“That’s where there’s a lot of leverage for cost savings that businesses are seeing and being able to realize…” he said. “We’ve had businesses use the analogy of taking climate action can seem a lot like drinking water from a fire hose. It just seems like, ‘Where do we even start as a small business to see cost savings and impacts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions?’”

Swanson said businesses can start slow, set priorities and work from there.

“Not drink all the water at once, but take steps is what businesses are advising,” he said.

The challenge facing Canada right now is trying to reduce greenhouse emissions to meet targets.

“We do have to bend the curve quite a bit in terms of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,” Swanson said. “Canada has got a long ways to go to meet its targets.”

Swanson said Manitoba has a lot of clean energy already. “We don’t have a lot of emissions coming from our generation of electricity, but gains to be made in energy efficiency through solar, wind power,” he said. “Geothermal of course reduces the natural gas need for heating and cooling.”

Business are already taking steps around the province to make a positive change, both for their own businesses and for the environment.

“Every place that we’ve gone to now… we’ve heard businesses and municipal governments that have already taken climate action in various ways,” he said. “Every town has had examples of climate action, and it’s really encouraging because it can be quite an intimidating process.”

“The climate change issue is quite contentious for a lot of people and there’s a lot going on,” he added. “There’s a lot of programs and policies that not everyone agrees with, but when it comes down to the ground, everybody is looking at different ways to do things to become more efficient and change practices.”

Swanson said decisions are often made because of the impact they will have on the business, not necessarily the climate. “It’s because this is going to save my business a lot of money and it’s going to make me more competitive,” he said. “It comes down to sound business making, and we’re seeing across the board.”