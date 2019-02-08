Livienne Bridal opens in Winkler

Livienne Bridal Boutique hosted a grand opening in Winkler, Jan. 26.

Open since Jan. 7, the store is operated by Josephine Dirks and her mother Swetlana who had previously operated a bridal shop in Morden. That shop was closed after Swetlana became pregnant, but Josephine said the love for the business did not go away.

“It was a passion, my mom’s and I,” she said. “One day we just sat down and said let’s do it again.”

The pair decided to open it in Winkler, a growing city they said seemed like a great choice.

“I guess it’s something that Winkler… needs,” she said. “We thought it would be beneficial for Winkler itself as well as the Morden (and entire Pembina Valley) area.”

The boutique carries a wide selection of dresses, bride needs, accessories and also matches up couples with photographer Thomas Iwanow.

While giving brides what they need is the priority, the store also has other products.

“We do have a small selection of prom dresses,” Josephine said. “We are planning on getting more selections next season, so more bridesmaid dresses, more prom dresses.”

The collection they have is unique not just to the region, but to the province.

“Winnipeg does not carry our collections, which makes us very unique,” she said.

The dresses meet a variety of needs from what Josephine described as “modest” to “sexy flair”.

Josephine said they’ve had a good response already since they opened their doors Jan. 7.

Brides to be are encouraged to come to the store early.

“If you would like to order a dress it can take from three to six months, so if you come eight months before you get married that would be great,” she said. “But even if you’re getting married in the next two weeks, that’s fine as well because we do sell from the rack.”

Livienne Bridal Boutique is located at 455 Roblin Blvd. East in Winkler and is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.