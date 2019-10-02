Live2Lead coming to P.W. Enns

Live2Lead is back for a third year in the Pembina Valley and Al Ruttan, an executive director with the John Maxwell team said he’s happy to have the support of local business partnerships to make this happen.

A four-hour live leadership simulcast event hosted at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall in Winkler, Oct. 11, the event features a star studded line-up of people who can offer leadership advice.

There is a great line up of speakers this year. #1 New York Times Best Selling Author, Coach and Speaker John Maxwell is back, along with his guests. Global Researcher and Thought Leader, Marcus Buckingham. Former Senior Vice President of Retail for Apple, Inc, Angela Ahrendts, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Entrepreneur, Rachel Hollis, and Chris Hogan, a leading voice on building wealth and retirement will also be speaking.

“It’s for anybody that is in leadership, desires to be in leadership, is building a team…” Ruttan said. “It really is for anybody that wants to grow.”

“Your level of success will never exceed your level of personal development,” John Maxwell said.

Ruttan said everyone can benefit from Live2Lead.

“Everybody leads at least one person,” he said. “We lead ourselves.”

With only two events in Manitoba, Ruttan said he hopes the entire Pembina Valley takes advantage of this event.

“I’m fortunate to have the Altona, Winkler and Morden Chamber all as marketing partners with me on this,” he said. “We have room for 400 at the P.W. Enns and I’d love to see it full.”

Ruttan said several companies shut down for the Friday morning event, sending all their staff. At least one local church has also committed to sending the entire team.

“This is a great way for people in the business world to invest in their team and show them that they’re valued,” he said.

Individual, group and non-profit tickets are available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.L2LPembinaValley.com – or call Al at 204-384-5477 for more info.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. The simulcast starts at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. Coffee and snacks will be served during the intermission.

“Whether you lead a large organization or want to be a better mentor to those around you, you will gain meaningful and relevant insights so you can return home ready to implement your new action plan and lead with renewed passion and commitment,” the event press release stated.

Speakers

John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell, the #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 30 million books, has been identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association® and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Business Insider and Inc. magazine. Dr. Maxwell has also received the Horatio Alger Award, as well as the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network. His organizations—The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation—have trained millions of leaders from every nation in the world.

Rachel Hollis

Rachel Hollis is a #1 New York Times & #1 USA Today Bestselling Author, a top business podcaster and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world. As a bestselling author and wildly successful lifestyle influencer she has built a global social media fanbase in the millions. Known as “the Tony Robbins for women” because of her motivational, high energy style and her unique ability to empower and embolden a female audience. She’s a proud working mama of four and a big fan of the small town in Texas hill country that the Hollis family calls home.

Angela Ahrendts

Angela Ahrendts was most recently Senior Vice President of Apple Retail based in Cupertino, CA. During her five years she integrated Apple’s physical and digital businesses to create a seamless customer journey for over a billion visitors a year. Before her transition to Apple, Angela served at Burberry as Chief Executive Officer for nearly nine years where her leadership focus on culture, values and positive energy resulted in tripling the business and quadrupling the share price. Angela has consistently been recognized by Forbes, Fortune and the BBC as a Top 100 Global Executive and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Ralph Lauren Corp. and Airbnb, and a Well Member with charity: water.

Marcus Buckingham

Marcus Buckingham is a global researcher and thought leader focused on unlocking strengths, increasing performance and pioneering the future of how people work. Building on nearly two decades of experience as a Senior Researcher at Gallup Organization, he currently guides the vision of ADP Research Institute as Head of People + Performance research. He founded The Marcus Buckingham Company in 2006 with a clear mission: to instigate a “strengths revolution.” It started, as all revolutions do, with the simplest of ideas: that when people spend the majority of each day on the job using their greatest talents and engaged in their favourite tasks, basically doing exactly what they want to do, both they and their organizations will win.

Chris Hogan

Chris Hogan is the #1 national best-selling author of Everyday Millionaire and Retire Inspired: It’s Not an Age. It’s a Financial Number. For over a decade, Hogan has served at Ramsey Solutions, spreading a message of hope and financial peace across the country as a financial coach and Ramsey Personality. Hogan helps people plan for their future and reach their retirement goals through his Retire Inspired Podcast and live speaking events.

As an All-American football player and national champion in college, Hogan understands teamwork and speaks to organizations nationwide on how to effectively run and grow their businesses. Prior to joining Ramsey Solutions, Hogan was the vice president of a well-respected company helping clients manage their money and their companies.

An expert on mortgages and investing, he’s an engaging speaker who is equally at home leading corporate training sessions as he is speaking to college audiences. Hogan works with high profile clients, including business leaders, professional athletes and entertainers, helping develop financial strategies to generate revenue, protect their wealth, and secure their futures.

He received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown College and a masters’ degree from California University of Pennsylvania.

