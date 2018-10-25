Lifting to support Christmas cheer

Members of Rise Athletics and Wellness raised about $2,000 for the Winkler Christmas Cheer board through their bench press challenge, Oct. 20.

Owner Kurtis Fox said helping local charity is something they’ve done for a while.

“We started a few years ago, just doing a couple charity events each year,” he said. “Every fall we do our bench press challenge and in spring we do a sled push challenge.”

Fox said they try to pick different organizations and thought the Christmas Cheer Board was a great choice, since they give hope to so many people. “It’s something we wanted to get behind,” he said.

Fox said members have embraced the fundraisers.

“We love the community that we have here in our gym and how that extends to the rest of the community,” he said. “We just wanted to find a way we could tie that into doing something for a good cause.”

“It started out with just our own members participating and it quickly expanded into the rest of the community,” he added.

Those taking part in the bench press challenge got pledges or paid $2 per rep.

But Fox also put his own sweat equity out there.

“I said I’d do a rep for every dollar that people donate,” he said.

That promise turned into quite a workout, with Fox ending up doing 1,300 reps on that day.

“We’re always so thankful to our members and the community that comes in and supports this,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see.”

George Krahn was one member who made it a priority to come out to support the charity and the gym.

“When I was younger I remember that we got some help from the cheer board,” he said. “I’ve been coming to this gym for a year and a half now and I just love what they’re doing and I want to support them.