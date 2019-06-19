Library looks at an eight week closure

The Winkler branch of the South Central Library will be closed for at least eight weeks.

Director of Library Services Cathy Ching gave the update after the damage caused by a burst pipe was inspect. The pipe broke near the public washrooms on the weekend of June 9.

“Water soaked into walls and carpeting throughout a large part of the library,” she said in a press release. “As the damage was extensive, the Winkler Branch will be closed for at least 8 weeks for restoration. “

Winkler residents with books from the Winkler branch are asked to keep them at home. When the library reopens, all books returned late, due to the closure will be back dated and no fines will be applied.

Library members are welcome to visit one of the other 4 Branches (Morden, Altona, Miami and Manitou). “Your library card works in each one of them and you may find some unexpected treasures while visiting a different Branch,” she said.

The TD Summer Reading program for children will still go ahead.