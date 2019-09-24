Library closes over smell

The Winkler branch of the South Central Library stinks. That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with the way the library serves its customers.

Instead it’s a very real smell that’s prompted the closure of the local library until early October.

The smell became an issue as the library was completing the repairs caused by water damage earlier this year.

“Installation of carpeting has left a strong odour in the building and there are health and safety concerns for staff and public,” they said in a statement.

As a result the library has been closed temporarily.

The book drop remains open.