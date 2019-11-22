Letter: Thanks to veterans

To Our Past and Present Veterans,

We thank you for the past and present sacrifices you have made for our country and others. Thank you to the nurses and doctors. You have helped the wounded and those fighting the front line. You were truly the bravest. Thank you to the fearless soldiers who fought on land, sea, sky, in the muddy trenches with gunshots all around, fields, and snow. You stood for those who couldn’t, for those with no home and who were killed for their religion. Thank you for fighting. The hardships you have endured has saved thousands upon thousands of families and their freedom.

Northlands Parkway Collegiate has had a Remembrance Day ceremony every year to honour the fallen and active soldiers, doctors, and nurses of Canada. Our school band started with O’ Canada. Our principal Tammy Macdonald started each ceremony with an address to all the students. This year, she spoke of the 75th year since Liberation, and the tulip garden in front of our school in honour of the Liberation 75. The choir sang “After the War”, then the guitar students played “A Pittance in Time”. The poem “In Flanders Field” was read by a teacher and a moment of silence was followed. A trumpet played “The Last Post”. We honour those lost, forgotten and those still with us today.

Northlands Parkway Collegiate students and staff would like to thank you for fighting for our country. Thank you for your time, bravery and sacrifices.