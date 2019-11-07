Letter: Thanks to responders

I wish to extend my sincere thanks & gratitude to the 911 operator, the Winkler Police Service & EMT’s, and all the nurses & doctors at both Boundary Trails Health Centre & the Health Science Centre in working to try and save the life of my husband, Robert Insull, on Wednesday, October 30, though he passed away the next morning at HSC. Thank you also to Wiebe’s Funeral Home for their support during this difficult time (cremation has taken place and he asked for no funeral service).

Rob’s teaching career spanned 40 years so if you were one of his students or a fellow colleague at St. Boniface Diocesan High School (Winnipeg), Garden Valley Collegiate (Winkler) or Northlands Parkway Collegiate (Winkler) please consider paying tribute to his life by volunteering your time or making a donation to The Bunker Youth Ministry in Winkler or similar youth programming for at-risk youth in your community.