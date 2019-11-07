Letter: On the right track

I have been asked several times in the last week if I am disappointed with the election results. While I did not win, I am satisfied with the fact that I ran a clean, respectful campaign that was focused on helping people in Portage-Lisgar. We are a diverse riding, and I believe I have brought attention to the fact that we have homelessness, addiction, and crime that is affecting everyone. I am proud of my team and our volunteers for all of the hard work they have done.

Even with a minority Liberal government we can continue with the progress we have made with our Indigenous People and climate change, investments in healthcare and the Canada Child Benefit, as well as continued infrastructure and business investments. While all of these are important, we will now have Pharmacare, and which will benefit us as a nation.

So no, I am not disappointed with the election outcome. I believe we are on the right track.