Leadership summit offers high calibre advice

Businesses and individuals will have a chance to learn from a number of high class speakers and learn some new leadership skills this fall.

The Global Leadership Summit is a two-day event running Oct. 17 and 18 at Winkler Bible Camp. The summit has been running for almost [25] years, but this will be the second year the event is simulcast in Winkler.

Winkler Bible Camp Executive Director Dale Wiebe said after holding the event at the camp last year, the event has been growing. “We’re hoping that we will double our attendance this year, that’s the plan,” he said. “We’re already better off this year than we were last year at this time.”

The event is 44 per cent full, with room for 200 to 250 people total.

Speakers this year include adventurer, TV host and writer Bear Grylls, former FBI hostage negotiator and CEO of The Black Swan Group Chris Voss and Mayor of the City of Compton Aja Brown, among others.

“They don’t focus on Apple, Walmart, Coke,” Wiebe said. “You hear the stories of single people that have something that is imperative to culture, to society, to sustainability, and they move that forward and people follow that.”

“The neat thing that I think all of these speakers bring to the table is that they don’t come at it from a bias of billions and billions of dollars,” he added. “It all comes down to reality. What’s applicable at their high level is applicable right here.”

Salem Home CEO Sherry Janzen said the Leadership Summit is the one event her staff look forward to going to every year. She said there is no arrogance in the way speakers share their experience.

“When you’re in trouble or you experience a downturn in the market or whatever, if you want to survive you have to innovate,” she said. “But what does that look like? Those are the lessons learned and that’s usually what we have taken away a lot.”

Wiebe said the speakers are high calibre and the value is incredibly good.

“You’d never get this for $200 anywhere,” he said. “You would have to pay ten times the money to send your staff away somewhere else to do something like this to get this level of good leadership.”

“Somehow they find speakers that will constantly build on a theme that they have chosen,” Janzen added. “Their mantra is ‘Everyone has influence.’ It doesn’t matter where you work in the organization, you still have influence and you can still be a leader.”

Wiebe said the problem sometimes can be that people are too busy to take the time to learn. “You have to stop to learn,” he said.

Wiebe said while the event has a religious backbone, the speakers focus on leadership. “A few of them will intentionally come with a religious Christian bias, but the majority of them will come with straight leadership,” he said. “Their goal and their mandate is that they’re clear up front that this is a Christian event, but this isn’t an Evangelical event, this isn’t an outreach event, this is good leadership at a high, world class level.”

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. on both days, and Wiebe said entertainers like Rascal Flatts are part of the day to cut up the speaking portions.

Wiebe and Janzen said they don’t anticipate making money on the event, and the registration cost goes toward helping them cover the costs of hosting the event. “Leadership is important,” Janzen said. “Eventually I hope this becomes self-sustaining, but if we don’t start someplace and if we believe in leadership, then we have to put our money where our mouth is.”

To register or for more information visit www.globalleadershipnetwork.ca/summit2019/winkler.