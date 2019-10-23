Kijiji Canada founder coming to Winkler

She transformed eBay from a collectibles to a mainstream marketplace and launched Kijiji into one of the most visited websites in Canada, and on April 16, 2020, she’ll share her story at the P.W. Business Awards Gala in Winkler.

Janet Bannister was announced as the guest speaker for the gala, at the luncheon celebrating small business week, Oct. 17 at the Days Inn Conference Centre.

Winkler and District Chamber of Commerce President Darren Heide said Bannister is a great fit for their annual awards event that celebrates local business.

“She has an inspiring story,” he said. “She’s an entrepreneur. We thought it was a great fit for our organization.”

Since her first entrepreneurial venture as a teenager, Janet has used her boundless energy and focus to build and shape companies. Part of the Real Ventures team since 2014, she has led investments in a dozen companies, and works actively to help them accelerate growth and create meaningful impact. Janet’s experience as a founder, and her work with industry leaders like Procter & Gamble, McKinsey & Co. and eBay, have given her great insight and practical knowledge, which she passes on to the teams she mentors. Given her background transforming eBay from a collectibles to a mainstream marketplace and launching and growing Kijiji into one of the most visited websites in Canada, Janet primarily works with entrepreneurs in consumer-facing businesses, marketplaces, e-commerce and fintech. A dynamic, high energy person, Janet has also competed internationally in triathlons, and loves spending time in nature and with her family.

Nominations are now open for the various awards which honour business excellence, customer service, non-profits and community builders.

“We want to help recognize our business community,” Heide said.

– biography information from realventures.com