Kids story contest supports local Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has launched a national writing contest for Grade 4-6 students.

Called the Meaning of Home National Writing Contest, it gives kids a chance to win some big prizes and help support the building of a home in their community.

Christina Falk of the Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity said it’s a great initiative.

“This is a great way for young kids to get involved in helping to build our first house,” she said.

Here’s how it works.

Students are asked to share “what home means to them”.

This year, three grand prize winners, one for each grade, will have the opportunity to direct a grant of $25,000 to Habitat Manitoba. Nine runners up will receive a grant of $5,000 to the Habitat build of their choice. For every contest entry, a donation of $10 will be made to that Habitat Manitoba or Affiliates located throughout Manitoba.

Winners will also get an iPad and a class pizza party.

Teachers will find the toolkit provided on the web site very valuable www.meaningofhome.ca/teachers.

Submissions are being accepted online now until Feb. 18, and winners will be announced in April. More information on how to enter, as well as details on prizing can be found at www.meaningofhome.ca.

Students in Manitoba have an opportunity to help a family become a Habitat homeowner, thanks to the Meaning of Home contest.

In the last 12 years, over 50,000 students have shared their stories. Thanks to their inspiring words, and Genworth Canada’s generous support, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $1 million to build homes across Canada for families in need of decent and affordable housing.