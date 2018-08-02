Katie's Cottage celebrates two years

This week marks two years of Katie’s Cottage operating across from the Boundary Trails Hospital.

The cottage is a place for people to stay while loved ones are in hospital, whether it be a day or multiple weeks.

On August 1, Ruth Reimer and the staff and volunteers celebrated two years of comfort, hope, peace, and shelter for countless guests.

“(Today) marks a lot of work that’s gone into it,” said Ruth Reimer, Katie’s mother and executive director of Katie’s Cottage.

“To be able to say we did what Katelyn wanted, and share with the public what this means to us.”

Reimer says two years in, the building and the people who make it happen are carrying out the dreams of her late daughter.

“We have not wavered one inch from what Katelyn wanted. We’ve stayed true to her wishes,” she said.

Reimer recalled stories of people who stayed at the cottage, with one that stands out to her.

“A lady was staying here. She’d walk across to the cottage every night. Her husband could watch her from his room. She’d stop on the porch and wave good night. How special is that, to know that they’re close.”

The purpose of the cottage is to bring comfort to those going through hard times.

“It’s difficult enough to go through that stressful time, then worry about where I’m going to sleep and how much it’s going to cost me,” said Reimer.

Beyond affordable housing, the cottage takes care of the smallest details.

They have fresh baking made every day by volunteers. There’s a coffee bar outside the bedrooms, so people can get coffee, supplied by Tim Hortons, at any hour.

Pharmasave prepares toiletries/amenities bags for every room, as people often go to hospital as a result of emergency and don’t have time to prepare.

“Telus came to us later on and said we’ll provide a phone service for you, for a guest to call across Canada free of charge,” said Reimer.

The rooms have satellite television from Shaw as well.

“The burning question that gets asked is ‘will I get the Jets game?’” she said.

“Yes, you will.”

“I want to say a big thank you to our community,” said Reimer. “Our community got behind us, saw the need, and believed in what Katelyn believed.”

“That’s a heartfelt thank you.”