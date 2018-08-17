Jumpstart donations hit new level

Canadian Tire in Winkler raised $6,111 for Jumpstart in June, marking a 30 per cent increase from last year.

The program that helps youth overcome financial barriers to sport and recreation receives funds from customer donations at the till at both Canadian Tire and Mark’s Work Wearhouse.

It’s the effort of the staff and the generosity of local shoppers that Pembina Valley Chapter Chair Michael Penner credits with the increase in funds.

“Every dollar in this region stays here to help kids get into sports,” Penner said.

The local chapter also receives some other donations, and Penner said they’ve always found people who need the help.

“The money we get is the money we spend, so what comes in goes out,” he said.

Penner said Jumpstart is all about getting kids active, giving kids from families in financial need the same chance to participate as their peers.

“Unfortunately it is a reality that we live in that some kids aren’t able to participate in a sport that they love because of finances, and Jumpstart helps bridge that gap,” he said.

Being able to participate can have a positive affect on the child as well.

“They learn teamwork, they learn leadership skills,” he said. “Their self-confidence is increased because they are able to participate.

Locally Jumpstart has partnered with community organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Regional Connections and local recreation centres to provide support to the families who need funding assistance.

Penner thanked the many people who made donations. “Without generous community members we wouldn’t be able to help kids play the sport they love,” he said.