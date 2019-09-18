Josh Guenter reflects on Borderland win

Progressive Conservative candidate Josh Guenter has been elected as the new MLA for Borderland constituency.

Guenter received 4,885 votes, as compared to 1,226 for Liberal candidate Loren Braul, 739 for Independent incumbent Cliff Graydon, 287 for NDP candidate Liz Cronk, and 250 for Green Party candidate Ken Henry.

Guenter’s win amounts to about 66 per cent of the votes cast.

“It’s really exciting to win. It was quite an evening,” Guenter said, shortly after taking the stage with re-elected Manitoba Brian Pallister and a group of newly-elected MLAs at PC election headquarters in Winnipeg.

“I’ve heard voter turnout was one of the highest it’s been in a while, and ended with such a positive result. Obviously, Borderland was paying attention to the issues, and following their candidates closely.”

Guenter said it was an exciting campaign. “I think we presented a positive message.”

One of the challenges he faced during the campaign was being able to reach all the people he wanted to talk to. “Trying to be everywhere at once, and trying to meet as many people as possible was tough. I wanted to meet with more folks, but you know we have around 23,000 people in this riding, spread across a large area.”

He says he’s eager to get to work with Premier Pallister and the rest of the PC team. “It was an important election campaign, and we had some big ideas that we put to Manitobans. We managed to turn the corner on fixing our finances and we’ve also tackled the health care mess we inherited in 2016. I’m looking forward to getting to work to deliver on commitments like phasing out the education tax on farmland, taking the PST off of a number of things, reducing vehicle registration rates, and making life more affordable for hard-working taxpayers and families of our area.”

Guenter added that he’s looking forward to being a voice within government for rural communities and their small town way of life. “I think Borderland needs that and I’m eager to be that voice.”

A PC majority government has also been declared, with 36 seats in the 57-seat legislature.