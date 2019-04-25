Join Team Pembina Valley 2019

Organizers of Team Pembina Valley 2019 are looking for participants to compete in the Manitoba 55+ Games.

The only on-going multi-sport event for older adults in the province, Pembina Valley Games Rep Lois Dudgeon says you’re never too old to have fun at the games.

The 37th MB 55+ Games are being held in Swan River June 11-13 and Dudgeon is recruiting anyone and everyone who’s interested in joining “Team PV 2019” and venturing north to Swan River to represent the Pembina Valley region at the provincial games.

“The 55+ Games really do have something for everyone 55+ and include most activities found in 55+ Centres across MB and more: predicted walk/run, 5-pin bowling, golf, floor curling & shuffle, scrabble, slo-pitch, snooker, swimming, track, etc. – for a total of 20+ events,” she said in a press release. “New to the games in 2013 was the ever popular pickleball.”

Most events are open, so you simply register for your event.

Dudgeon said the games are about fun, fitness and partnership. “By participating in the Games, you’re not only getting active, you’re staying active long after the Games are over,” the release stated. “It’s also about being part of the fun and making new friends for life. Not to mention renewing the many friendships from Games past.

Team Pembina Valley has remained constant at 100+ the past few years and newcomers are always welcome.

Dudgeon is hoping to see as many of the 100+ coming back for more “fun & games” again this year. This is the second time the town of Swan River will be hosting the Games since 1992.

Dudgeon advises if you’re 55+ by the end of 2019, you’re eligible to participate.

If you’re a newcomer to the Games, you can contact Lois at 204-822-6207 for more information. You can also find more details online at www.activeagingmb.ca.

The registration deadline for all events is May 10, 2019.

“The 55+ Games are these older adults 2019 Olympics!”