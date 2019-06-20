Janzen makes Team Manitoba U16

A Garden Valley Collegiate basketball player has cracked the Team Manitoba U16 lineup.

Brody Janzen will play in three tournaments, including the Canada Summer Games, representing the province.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to play with a bunch of great guys.. a strong skill level,” he said. “Just competing at a high level is my dream.”

Janzen took part in six tryouts, as Team Manitoba whittled down a group of more than 100 players to a final roster of 12.

Janzen said he loves every chance he has to hit the court.

“I guess I was just born loving the sport,” he said with a laugh. “I went through a couple of sports and then I found basketball and I just stuck with it.”

Walter Giesbrecht has coached Brody over the years through the Winkler Basketball Club and said it’s a very big deal for him to make that roster.

“I think he’s the fifth male player from our school to ever make it, that I can recall, it’s a big accomplishment,” he said.

Giesbrecht said it can be tough for kids outside of Winnipeg to get a spot on the team, not because Winnipeg athletes are inherently better, but because they have much more exposure to high level basketball.

“Anytime a kid outside the perimeter cracks that lineup, it’s pretty special for the community that kind of built him up,” he said.

Janzen has some attributes that make him very appealing for a higher level team.

“He’s an excellent shooter… outstanding, one of the best shooters we’ve ever seen in our building, and one of the top shooters in the province,” Giesbrecht said. “There’d be very few guys in the province who shoot as well as him.”

Giesbrecht said he also has the ability to not get to down or too excited.

“He’s a really hard working kid and has a really steady demeanor,” he said. “He’s the kid of guy who can miss a couple of shots, but his confidence doesn’t waver. These things are really helpful when you’re trying to build an elite team.”

Giesbrecht said the they were all very excited when they found out Janzen had a spot.

“It’s a really special thing any time one of our athletes cracks that lineup,” he said.