J.R. Walkof vice principal announced

Warren Wall has been appointed to the 25% term Vice Principal / 75% Resource/Guidance/Health Teacher at J.R. Walkof School. This appointment will be effective from January 6, 2020 – June 30, 2020.

Warren graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree in 2001. He currently serves the division as a Guidance Counselor/Student Support Teacher at J.R. Walkof School. Warren has been with Garden Valley School Division for 18 years and has been a valued member of the J.R. Walkof School community for his entire career.

Warren’s educational philosophy belief, in part, states that “an educational setting needs to be a caring and nurturing environment. Supportive, welcoming and positive environments enable students to do their best in learning. High expectations are imperative for academic and behavioral success. Differentiated instruction allows teachers to target instruction to meet the needs of each student and enables each student to learn and achieve to high levels.”

Warren currently lives in Winkler with his wife, Tammy, and 3 children. All 3 children currently attend school in GVSD.