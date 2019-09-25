Incredible Creatures: Yellowjackets - When too many Queens spoil the nest

As we get into late summer, the jackets start coming out. And not just those that keep us warm. This time of year, the yellowjackets become a lot more noticeable. Where do they come from? And can there be a beneficial side to these insects? In this month’s Incredible Creatures we will explore the world of yellowjackets.

What is a yellowjacket?

There are a lot of different species of wasps, grouped into several different families. One of these families, called Vespidae, of which there are 96 species in Canada, includes the yellowjackets. We have several species of wasps in Manitoba referred to as yellowjackets. For the purposes of this article I will be generalizing among these species.

Species of yellowjackets can generally be divided into two groups. The first are yellowjackets where the nests are usually exposed, such as hanging from the eaves of a building or in the branches of a tree. This group includes the aerial yellowjacket and the boldfaced hornet. Their nests look like gray Chinese paper lanterns and may contain hundreds to 1,000 or more workers. They are placed into a grouping, or genus, called Dolichovespula. The second group, in the genus Vespula, nest in cavities, often in the ground, and often contain thousands of workers. This group includes the German yellowjacket, eastern yellowjacket, and western yellowjacket. Their hidden nests look like the exposed nests but are more brittle. The paper is made by pulling on the fibers of exposed wood such as fences and stumps and chewing the fiber into a pulp.

Yellowjackets have some similarities with honey bees, but it is not difficult to tell them apart. Honey bees are covered with dense hair and have flattened hairy hind legs used to carry pollen. Yellowjackets have shiny, mostly hairless bodies. Wasps tend to fold their wings lengthwise while at rest, while honey bees often fan their wings out slightly while feeding. Mouthparts of yellowjackets are well-developed for capturing and chewing insects, but also have a tongue for sucking nectar, fruit, and other juices. The black and yellow patterns on the body serve the same purpose as those yellow and black highway signs, warning to proceed with caution, as they do have a very effective stinger on their back end. Not all species of wasps are capable of stinging people. But yellowjackets are capable of stinging multiple times in self defence.

The Good Side of Wasps

What many people may know of wasps, is that in late summer they visit our decks and tend to have an interest in many of the foods we like to consume. But only a few species do this. The vast majority of wasp species are of no threat or harm to people. As for the yellowjackets, early in the year they are not a problem and actually act as beneficial insects. But then things change late in the season, and the traits that make them unwelcome guests begin to show. So, what changes?

Early in the year, yellowjackets are beneficial as they hunt for other insects such as flies and caterpillars. Colonies are still small, and they have developing young back at the nest that need insects as food. Adults feed primarily on items high in sugars and carbohydrates (fruits, flower nectar, and tree sap) while the larvae need proteins (insects, pieces of meat, etc.). Adult workers chew and condition the captured insects or meat to feed to the larvae. Larvae in return secrete a sugary substance, which is fed on by the adults.

Food Scarcity and Societal Decline

Yellowjackets are social insects, much like honeybees. They have queens, workers and drones (males). But unlike honeybees, where the queen and a large cluster of workers overwinter, it is only the queens in yellowjackets that survive until spring. And yellowjackets do not reuse the nest from the previous year. In the spring, the overwintered queen will begin forming a new nest. Eggs are laid and hatch in about a week. The queen, at this point still without a workforce, feeds these developing grubs, until they pupate in about 2 weeks. The wasps that then emerge are all female, but they differ from the queen in a couple of ways. They are smaller, and they are sterile workers. They spend the summer as full-time domestic help for the queen, feeding the queens new children and enlarging their papery nests. This goes on peacefully until fall. That is when a change in weather brings about some radical changes in the colony.

Fertile females (capable of producing their own young) are produced, and these mate with the drones. It’s at this point where the colony begins to fall apart. The old queens die off, and the workers scatter, abandoning the nest to fend for themselves. Things degenerate to the point where workers stop caring for the young altogether. They may even remove some grubs from their cells and eat them.

Fall is not a very favorable time as the food these wasps have been sustaining themselves on is becoming scarcer. And since they no longer have little ones to feed, they can now feed as they please. You could say this is their version of “empty nest syndrome”. So, they end up at garbage cans, picnic tables, drive-in windows, etc. looking for scraps of food to sustain themselves. They aren’t actually acting aggressively, they are just searching for food. The hitchhikers guide to the galaxy command should be followed ‘don’t panic’. Excessive swatting can make a situation worse. If threatened, they can emit chemicals called pheromones to call their sisters. Once the colder weather hits they will all be dead, except for the young queens. Worker yellowjackets, males and the old queen usually die by the first frost. The young queens that are left don’t remain in the original nest but will find a crack or crevice in and around trees until spring arrives. In spring they leave these areas and the cycle starts again with them starting the new nests.

They may become a nuisance for people eating outside late in the summer, but yellowjackets do have some beneficial traits. Many of the insects collected by the adults are considered pest species, making the yellowjacket beneficial to agriculture, when not feeding on fruit. They also provide an interesting example of how behaviour can change in a social animal when their colony ceases to function as a strong unit, and they become homeless and hungry.

Incredible Creatures is a monthly contribution to provide information on some of the common yet often not well known creatures that we share space with in Manitoba and abroad.