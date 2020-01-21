Inclement weather slows down SEMHL action

Southern Manitoba was rocked with a snowstorm over the weekend that forced the cancellation of two South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League games, including a tilt between the Carman Beavers and Warren Mercs, an exciting match-up scheduled between the top two teams in the league.

The Beavers and Mercs were not the only game affected by the dangerous conditions on the highways around the province. The Portage Islanders were scheduled to make the trip to Altona to take on the Maroons but the game was postponed as well as Winkler Royals and Notre Dame Hawks, which has been rescheduled to January 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Notre Dame.

One game did occur over the weekend as the Winkler Royals picked up a 4-1 victory over the Morden Redskins in regulation. The battle of the bottom dwellers was kicked off with a Morden goal scored by Jared Leiding four minutes into the first period. The Royals answered back quickly as captain Marlin Froese scored back to back goals on the power play to give Winkler a 2-1 lead heading into the second.

The Royals added two more in the second period followed by a scoreless third. Winkler netminder Travis Klassen allowed just one goal on 35 shots face while Morden goaltender Morgan Wall made 41 saves in the loss.

With the two points, the Royals cleared the Redskins in the standings with 12 points to Morden’s 11, putting the Redskins in the league’s basement. The Beavers still hold on to the top spot with 23 points. Warren is in second sitting at 20 points with Altona and Portage chasing at 17 and 15 points, respectively.

There are two games scheduled Thursday night in the SEMHL. Morden welcomes Altona to town while the Beavers welcome the Notre Dame Hawks to Carman. Both games get going at 8 p.m.

Saturday sees Winkler at Notre Dame, Altona at Carman and Portage at Warren.