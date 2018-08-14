Humboldt pastor shares on tragedy

When tragedy strikes, grief is always difficult to deal with.

What can make it that much harder, is when those who are grieving with you look to you for direction.

Since the April 6 Humboldt Broncos accident that shook our country, team chaplain and pastor at Humboldt Bible Church Sean Brandow has been facing this challenge every day.

Brandow shared about grief and loss, and his experiences over the past few months at the Winkler Harvest Festival community worship service Sunday, August 12 in Winkler.

Brandow recalled the moments after the accident.

“The thoughts weren’t really processed until a day or two later.”

Once he’d collected himself, he turned to Esther 4:14, which reads, “Perhaps God has put you there for such a time as this.”

It times such as these, people often ask ‘why?’

‘Why me?’

‘Why my son, my brother?’

‘Why, God?’

“God is sadly not answerable to us,” said Brandow. “He is God, and we are not. I can’t speak to the why.”

“I never even try to do that. It’s not right for me to do that.”

Perhaps God has put you there for such a time as this.

Brandow didn’t know why it happened, and hasn’t tried to explain it. What he does, is share what he knows about his God.

“God is good, He is faithful, He is close to the broken-hearted. Those are things we know for sure, so we need to be bold about those things and present those things as truth.”

Even in the toughest time his community has faced, Brandow stresses looking for Jesus and looking to Jesus.

“For me, it’s really elevated that sense of urgency, to talk plainly and boldly about the things I do know about Jesus, and not do that with any shame.”

Where do we turn?

At the service, Brandow asked the question most if not all Christians ask in some way, at some point in time..

“How do we serve a sovereign God in the midst of all of this?”

“To sit in the hospital, to meet parents who had lost their sons, to sit with young men who will be paralyzed for the rest of their life, some who are still struggling with brain damage.”

“We don’t just get over things like this. We know that loss is incredibly painful. Not just for a day or week or month, but for years.”

Wrestling with these thoughts himself, Brandow was in a position where people looked to him for guidance at the same time.

His response, “it has nothing to do with me or my words, or any of those things. God’s doing His work and accomplishing His plans with or without us.”

“We need to realize first and foremost that we are powerless,” he said. “You and I are powerless to do anything right, good, or pleasing to the Lord.”

Powerless. While that might be how one feels going through such deep pain, it’s a word few want to hear from someone they look to for strength.

Brandow stood by his choice of words. He doesn’t see it as a negative, but as the greatest part of God’s love.

“We’re not left to try to do this on our own anymore,” he said. “Struggling to try to feel satisfied in life, struggling to feel like we’ve accomplished or attained a good spiritual life.”

Hope in powerlessness

“I was given a glimpse of this through one young man.”

Brandow told the story of Bronco Logan Boulet, who was alive but with no brain activity when taken to hospital after the accident.

“(Logan’s parents) chose to give up Logan’s organs, and his organs were given to people who’d received, in a sense, a new life.”

In this case, Brandow saw a true definition of powerlessness.

“They can’t breathe new life into their own life. They can’t pull themselves up by their bootstraps,” he said. “I’m sorry if you think that you can, you just can’t. And even if you could, all it does is lead to pride.”

“This young man showed me a picture of who Christ is in a way I’d never really got before.”

“At just the right time, when we were powerless, God chose to give up His son. It’s all because of his mercy.”

Perhaps God has put you there for such a time as this.

In the same powerlessness we despise comes the greatest hope we can imagine.

“If you are not a believe, if you’ve never understood this good news of Jesus Christ, I ask that you’d begin to trust him by faith, understanding that you bring nothing to the table. It’s all through his mercy,” said Brandow.

“The person of Jesus is this bridge for us, to give us what we are completely incapable of getting.”

Brandow’s message was really a simple one. Easier said than done, but simple.

“If your hope is build on finding your own stability and your own financial success… your hope will disappoint, and will put you to shame.”

“If your hope is built on the person of Jesus Christ, it will never disappoint. It will never put you to shame.”

That is the hope Brandow leans on every day.

“God is good. Growing deeper into him and becoming more solidly grounded in those truths that I knew has given me more hope than I could ever ask for.”

As Brandow said, we cannot speak to the why.

While we can’t say anything about God’s plan for sure, perhaps God put Sean Brandow here for such a time as this.