Honouring Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Oct. 15 was Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Day in Manitoba, a designation that began in 2009, and something that Linda Marek, Executive Director of the Pregnancy Care Centre said is important.

“We are thankful that there is a day set aside to recognize and honour the tremendously difficult experiences of families impacted by this loss,” she said. “Having support and someone to listen can be very helpful to a woman who is not only grieving the loss of her baby, but also mourning the hopes and dreams she had for her children and family.”

Miscarriage is fairly common and people cope differently.

Marek said some people tend to be more private with their grief, while others freely share about their experiences and carry a reminder of their baby with them everywhere they go. Both women and men are impacted by loss, however some men struggle with knowing how to support their partner when they themselves are also grieving.

This isn’t the only day people deal with that loss.

“Miscarriage and loss happens all throughout the year and Oct. 15th is not meant to replace any other day of remembering or an anniversary date,” Marek said. “But this day is special because it creates space for conversation, for people to talk about their experiences and perhaps share for the first time about their lost little one.”

Marek said this is a very personal loss to many women, who have never felt comfortable talking about it.

“This day recognizes the depth of both love and grief that parents feel for their children,” she said. “Missing their baby, wondering what they would look like now, or seeing that empty chair at every meal, these are just a few of the thoughts and feelings that people have. It’s normal to feel sadness when someone you’ve loved, though perhaps never held, is no longer in your life.”

The Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Canada estimates that between 15 and 20% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage.

Most miscarriages occur within the first eight weeks and the cause of a miscarriage is not always clear

The Pregnancy Care Centre currently provides one on one support for women and families who have experienced loss through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infancy.

If you know of someone who is struggling and needs someone to talk to, contact the Pregnancy Care Centre at 204-362-0797.

Thanks to funding from the Morden Area Foundation, the Pregnancy Care Centre is planning to launch a support group for women who have had a miscarriage or lost an infant.

About the Pregnancy Care Centre

All services are free & confidential and they include: pregnancy tests, options information, parenting support, baby items, support in labor/delivery, miscarriage/infant loss support, advocacy & guidance, adoption support, post-abortion grief recovery, prenatal classes, support for partners and parents.

They are open in Winkler every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and in Morden Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call the centre at 204-325-7900, cell at 204-3620797 or go online to pvpcc.com. The Winkler location is at Unit 400, Main Plaza on 555 Main St.