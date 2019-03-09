Hometown Hockey celebrates community

Rogers Hometown Hockey may have only been in Winkler for a few days, but they’ve left a lasting impact.

A $15,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and $15,000 from Scotiabank split in thirds for minor hockey in Morden, Winkler and Altona all helped ensure the event would not be forgotten.

The Color also took the limelight, presenting their 2018 Juno Award for Gospel Album of the Year to the City of Winkler.

Host Tara Slone took to the main stage along with MP Candice Bergen, MLA Cameron Friesen, Mayor Martin Harder and city councillors to officially thank the community.

“We know how many person hours it takes on behalf of a community, what kind of dedication it takes to put on an event like this,” she said. “Big love and huge thanks to everyone who made this happen.”

Mayor Martin Harder also thanked Hometown Hockey and said he appreciates the values of family they showed through the event and their donations.

“What a tremendous privilege to be able to invest these back into community and create more of what we’ve become know for,” he said of the funds.

Slone also presented the city with a signed Rogers Hometown Hockey jersey.

The Color frontman Jordan Janzen cited the community’s support for their music over the years as a reason to donate their Juno award.

“We’re so thankful,” he said. “We thank God truly to be a part of a community that is so incredibly supportive of us.”

Mayor Martin Harder accepted the Juno, saying it was an incredible honour.

“We value family, we value community and you guys are the product of it,” he said. “We will proudly display this in the City of Winkler on your behalf…”