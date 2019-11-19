Holly Jolly Breakfast raises welcome donations Greg Vandermeulen More from Greg Vandermeulen Published on: November 19, 2019 | Last Updated: November 19, 2019 5:42 PM EST Dan Peters, Karen Klassen and Kim Ewert sold stuffed animals for $10 each. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times) Share Adjust Comment Print The Holly Jolly Breakfast raised close to $6,000 at Southland Mall, Nov. 16 which was topped up with an additional $3,000 from Scotiabank.The Winkler Christmas Cheerboard is preparing for about 360 hampers. Giving Challenge exceeds goal Holly Jolly Breakfast raises welcome donations
