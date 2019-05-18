Highways 32 & 23 make worst roads list

Highways 32 and 23 are in the top 10 for the CAA Worst Roads list.

The two roads represent two thirds of the rural roads on this year’s list released May 8. Provincial Trunk Hwy. 34 near Austin ranked second overall.

In past years Hwy. 32 has ranked higher on the list, but Harder suspects the voting numbers are down for one reason. “People are tired of complaining about it because it hasn’t done any good so far,” he said.

The Hwy. 32 project is not on this year’s provincial list, and Harder said it feels like the community has been on a treadmill, waiting for something to be done.

“I can’t speculate when it will happen,” he said of the planned twinning of Hwy. 32 in Winkler. “I’m hoping it will happen within the next year, but I said the same thing last year.”

Some work has been done along Hwy. 32. The City of Winkler paid to have the intersection improved on Pembina and Hwy. 32. Manitoba Hydro has also been active moving poles and lines further from the roadway.

In this year’s Manitoba’s Worst Roads Campaign, over 2,700 votes were cast. According to CAA potholes and crumbling pavement continue to be the most critical issue identified by motorists followed by traffic congestion.

Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba said the campaign is working, and said earlier this year both the federal and provincial governments announced a combined total of $300 million to improve 350 km of the highway network across Manitoba.

“We know that the CAA’s ongoing advocacy efforts are working and that governments are listening,” he said. “CAA will continue to bring the voice of Worst Roads voters to government and work with stakeholders on how to create infrastructure and transportation that we can all be proud of.”

Seven of the top roads listed were in Winnipeg and include Empress St., Saskatchewan Ave., Sherwin Rd., Archibald St., St. James St., Higgins Ave., and Jubilee Ave.