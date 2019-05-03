High Speed Chase and more: Winkler Police Report

Cell phone tickets, domestic disputes and a car chase were all part of the Winkler Police Report highlighting items from April 15-28. The following are some of those files.

Ex-boyfriend kicked out

April 16 – Police were advised of an open line 911 call where yelling could be heard in the background. Police were able to determine the caller’s location and upon arrival observed a verbal argument occurring inside the residence. The tenant advised police she was arguing with her ex-boyfriend and no longer wanted him living with her. The female gathered the male’s belongings and he departed the residence.

Escape over field

A male known to police to be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle was observed driving in the City of Winkler. Police followed the vehicle as it travelled on Pembina Avenue East toward the village of Reinfeld and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from police through a field toward the driver’s residence, coming to a stop in the backyard. The male then exited his vehicle and fled on foot to his residence where he entered the basement. After approximately 20 minutes the male exited the basement and was arrested for Flight from Police, Operating a Vehicle While Prohibited, and Resisting Arrest. The 26 year old male was later released on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

Broken boards

April 17 – A resident of Imperial Bay reported that several boards were broken off her fence sometime during the night.

Shoplifters banished

Police received a report of an attempted shoplifting incident that occurred the previous evening at a local grocery store. Police learned a male and female attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise and were confronted by store staff in the parking lot. The individuals left the merchandise behind and departed the scene. The store manager did not wish to press charges and requested that banishment notices be served to the two known individuals.

Racer made to pay

While monitoring traffic at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Avenue, police observed the driver of a vehicle attempt to race another vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the 17 year old driver a $672 ticket for Racing with another vehicle. The male’s vehicle was impounded, his driver’s licence was suspended and he was served an MPI Serious Offence Notice.

No muffler

April 19 – Police observed a vehicle accelerate rapidly onto 6th Street from Mountain Avenue, causing the vehicle’s exhaust to be extremely loud. Police conducted a traffic stop, learned the vehicle did not have a muffler and issued the 21 year old driver of the vehicle a written warning requiring the issue to be remedied in a set period of time.

Belligerent drunk

April 20 – At approximately 9:00 a.m. a report was received of several intoxicated individuals causing a disturbance outside a residence on 3rd Street South. Police arrived on scene and noted a male on the front porch yelling into the home. Police arrested the male for breaching the peace and transported him to the Winkler Police Service, during which time he was belligerent and cursing at police. While on scene police cautioned the tenant and remaining guests against being outside while intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The 23 year old male was lodged under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and released once sober without charges.

Banging on doors

A female reported that a male known to her was banging on the doors of her residence and she requested to have him removed from her property. Police attended and advised the male to leave the area, and he agreed to do so without further incident.

Revving engines

Police were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Mountain Avenue after receiving a complaint of vehicles loudly revving their engines. Upon arrival police observed a vehicle with no bumper and noted the vehicle to be very loud. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was issued a verbal warning for not having a bumper and was issued a ticket for Failing to have required equipment, namely a muffler.

Squealing tires

April 21 – While monitoring traffic on Main Street, police observed a vehicle accelerate rapidly causing the tires to squeal loudly. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver of the vehicle a verbal warning for squealing the tires and issued the registered owner of the vehicle a ticket for Failing to have required equipment, namely a muffler.

Drinking on truck bed

April 22 – While on patrol on 6th Street police noted a truck parked on a parking lot with several individuals sitting inside the truck box. Police approached the vehicle and observed three open cans of liquor on the truck bed. The driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket for Carrying liquor inside a vehicle, and the liquor was destroyed on scene.

Battery charger stolen

April 24 – A resident of Main Street reported that the battery charger for her mobility scooter was stolen from outside her residence sometime on April 22nd.

16-year-old nabbed for cell phone violation

Police observed a female using a cellphone while driving along Main Street. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the 16 year old female driver a $672 ticket for Using a cellphone while driving and a 72 hour driver’s licence suspension.

Teenage females fight

A teenaged female reported that she was assaulted by another teenaged female. Police attended the scene and learned that there was an altercation between the females, resulting in the assault. The victim did not wish to press charges, and police remained on scene until all parties left the area.

Impaired and asleep

April 25 – Police were dispatched to a local gas bar upon receiving a report of a male who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked nearby. Police attended, found the male to be sleeping and were able to eventually wake him. While speaking with the male police noted him to speak very slowly with slurred speech. Police believed the male to be impaired and completed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which the male failed and was subsequently arrested for Operation of a Vehicle While Impaired by a Drug. The male complied to a demand for a blood sample and was transported to the hospital where a blood sample was seized. A Drug Recognition Expert also confirmed that the male was impaired by a drug. The 20 year old male was later released to a sober adult on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

False report of assault

Police were dispatched to a residence after receiving a report from a female who advised that her adult son assaulted her. Police arrived on scene, learned that the female had not been assaulted and that a verbal altercation had taken place. The female requested her son to spend the evening elsewhere and he agreed to depart the residence.

Vehicle hits building

Police were dispatched to a property on 6th Street after receiving a report of a vehicle that drove into the side of a building, causing minor damage, and departed the scene. The registered owner of the vehicle was later issued a ticket for Failing to give required information.

Passing stopped school bus

Police received two separate reports of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on Pembina Avenue East. One incident took place on April 12th, and the other unrelated incident took place on April 24th. The registered owners of the vehicles were both issued $672 tickets for Passing a stopped school bus.

Drunk uses stranger’s couch

April 27 – Shortly before 1:30 a.m. police were dispatched to Shelby Bay after receiving a complaint of a suspicious female who was seen in the complainant’s backyard and left the scene on foot. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the female suspect. Approximately one hour later police received a complaint from another resident of Shelby Bay advising of a suspicious female who was highly intoxicated and seated on the complainant’s front porch. Police arrived on scene and found that while the complainant was outside, the female let herself into the complainant’s home and went to sleep on his couch. The 31 year old female was arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and later released once sober.

Drunk removed

At approximately 1:46 a.m. a female requested assistance in removing an unwanted intoxicated male from her home. Police attended, located the male outside the home, and after speaking with the male’s girlfriend, who was sober and agreed to take responsibility for the male, provided him with a ride to her residence.

Uncooperative and belligerent

April 28 – Police received a complaint from a tenant who advised that another tenant in the building was disturbing him. Police arrived on scene, located the male suspect outside the building and noted him to be intoxicated. The 31 year old male was arrested for Failing to Comply with an Undertaking (x3) and transported to the Winkler Police Service, during which time he was uncooperative and belligerent with police. The male was later released once sober on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

Fraud

A male reported that he was selling his bicycle online and received a cheque from a buyer on April 12th for an amount much larger than the asking price and cost of shipping the bicycle. The buyer requested the male deposit the cheque and send the remaining balance back via Bitcoin. The male sent the fraudster the Bitcoin as requested and was later informed by his bank that the cheque had bounced. The male had not shipped the bicycle to the fraudster and was advised to report this incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

