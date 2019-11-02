Heritage Society to celebrate 20 years with banquet
Dr. Don Klassen will share the medical and health history of the City of Winkler at the Winkler Heritage Society’s annual banquet.
Held on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Winkler M.B. Church (120 Pineview Dr.), this event also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Heritage Society.
Doors will open at 5:30 to give attendees a chance to pay for their tickets and view the displays.
Entertainment will be offered by Grace & Orlando Sukkau.
For tickets or more information contact Randy Rietze at 204-325-2983 or inquire at the Winkler Heritage Museum.
Comments