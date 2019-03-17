Heritage Society faces challenges

Raising funds remains the biggest challenge for the Winkler Heritage Society who hosted their annual meeting March 6.

President Randy Rietze, who was elected for his fifth year, said they were concerned. “Our financial situation is always the thing we are more concerned with because we don’t seem to be able, the last number of years anyways, to raise enough money to keep paying the bills,” he said.

The Heritage Society were presented with a budget for next year that would cost $32.750. Their largest expense will be rent, estimated at $14,000.

Rietze said they also plan to host a raffle with an estimated profit of $5,000, although they haven’t yet finalized the item that will be raffled off.

The group also hopes to sell more memberships. At $20 each, it’s a way for the community to support the society and receive the quarterly publication “Heritage Happenings” which shares stories of long ago and updates of upcoming events.

“Our goal of the Heritage Society is to preserve the heritage of Winkler,” Rietze said. “We want to keep doing that. We don’t want to see it die.”

Last year the museum also made a deposit into the Manitoba Heritage Fund. The province will match 50 per cent of everything put into the fund until 2021.

Rietze said they hope to have their own facility one day.

The group is also in need of volunteers, and he said no special skills are needed.

“We would like to be open longer hours (at the museum in Southland Mall) but we don’t have the people to spend time there,” he said.

The commitment can be as little as two to four hours per month.

Winkler Heritage Society includes three parts, the Archives located in the library, the museum in Southland Mall and Stones & Stories, an initiative to assign photos and information to those buried in local cemeteries.

Also at the AGM, Ed Zacharias made a presentation about Plautdietsch and translations that are available.