Heritage Highlights: Winkler’s Carnegie Hall sensation - Reynold Siemens

Reynold Siemens grew up in Winkler, son of Mr. & Mrs. George G. Siemens. He began his music studies in Winkler and Winnipeg with Ben Horch and Adelaide Sinclair. Here he joined the CBC Concert Orchestra and subsequently became the principal cellist at the age of 18. He was also a member of the University of Manitoba string quartet at this time. A year later he was awarded a scholarship for study at the Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, and proved to be the first student given A+ standing by Leonard Rose, Professor of Cello.

In Canada he has appeared frequently on the Trans-Canada Network of the CBC, both as recitalist on the Distinguished Artist series and as soloist with the CBC orchestra including the CBC Symphony Orchestra. In the USA he has fulfilled engagements with symphony orchestras in New York and Philadelphia. He has also toured as recitalist including an engagement in Carnegie Hall in New York. At this time he premiered the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Herman M. Parris.

Mr. Siemens frequently appeared with the Hart House Orchestra, Boyd Neel conductor. The orchestra has toured in Europe, USA and extensively in Canada.

In 1963 he released his own LP record of selections he played as cello soloist for the Boyd Neel Orchestra of London, England. Siemens would later finish his Ph.D. in England and become a professor at the University of Alberta.

He died in 1996 at the age of 64.

