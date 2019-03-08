Heritage Highlights: The Victorian Dolls

The 32 inch Victorian dolls displayed in the Winkler Heritage Museum were once owned by the T. Eaton Company and are on loan from Linda Peters of Morden. They were made by Ken Cox.

I remember as a little girl, going to Winnipeg meant going to Eaton’s as the malls didn’t exist in those days. Eaton’s had the bargain basement which was well visited by my mom and that is where they also had those tasty hotdogs with the soft warm buns! But what I really waited for was to see the window display on the northwest corner of the store on Portage Avenue. I don’t exactly remember these dolls displayed there, but I’m sure they had their turn as well. Oh, those childhood memories!

