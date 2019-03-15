Heritage Highlights: The Abram Kroeker Homestead

The small one storey house at the left is the first wood frame home built by Abram Kroeker on the homestead, which was the SW quarter of the section on which Winkler is located, just north of present Salem Home. The larger house on the right was the Kroeker family home at the time of the photo.

Those on the picture, from the right: Helena Wiens Kroeker, wife of Abram Kroeker; in the carriage, son Peter (P.A.)nine months. Standing beside the carriage is son Abram (A.A.) five years. Standing behind him, Abram Kroeker, husband of Helena. Next, daughter Lena )Mrs. J.B. Dyck); with bicycle daughter Tina, (Mrs. H.H. Neufeld); also with bicycle, son Jacob (J.A.). People in the group at the left are tenants and are not identified.

Shortly after the photo date (around 1898, spring), a new home was built approximately the camera man’s position. This house, in which daughter Nettie was born, still stands at 242 14th Street, Winkler.

Identification by Miss Nettie Kroeker, February, 1980.

