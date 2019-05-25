Heritage Highlights: Prisoners of War near Winkler

By Ed Falk – Do you know that there was a World War II Prisoner of War Camp located east of Winkler in 1944?

The German prisoners were housed in tents. Some of them worked in sugar beet fields and some worked for local farmers helping with combining.

Stories of the time include:

• Residents of Winkler socialized with the prisoners, walking to the camp from town.

• When the prisoners were loaded onto the truck box, the guard would hand his rifle to one of the prisoners, climb into the box and take back his weapon. The driver would then proceed to the beet field.

• It has been said that some of the young men returned to Canada after they were repatriated to Germany.

This writer was fascinated when as a young boy of nine years, he saw the POWs playing soccer.

