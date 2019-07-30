Heritage Highlights: New Burwalde School built in 1937

By Marj Hildebrand – After the Burwalde School burned down on January 21, 1937, the trustees held a special meeting on February 16. The minutes read thus: “By motion of W.J. Braun that W.J. Braun and H.W.Wiebe drive to Morden the next day to see the Inspector and G. McCorquodale on questions of posting meeting to change school site”.

On March 4 another meeting has this information: “Motion is made that we change the school site to a more suitable place on the south side of the bush, approximately 120 yards west and 300 yards south of the present site”.

At the March 30 meeting it was decided to borrow $4500 by debentures which was to be paid off in 10 years. List of voters in favor were:

H.W Wiebe, F.M. Enns, W.J.Braun, P.P.Hoeppner, A.A Thiessen, C.W.Wiebe, P.P. Wiebe, G.G. Froese, J.J. Braun, A. Glover, G.C. Ball, J.P. Dyck,

Peter Kuhl, G.G. Wiebe, A.J. Banman, J.G. Braun, D.R. Wiebe, J.R. Ball, J.P. Dyck, H.H. Janzen, F.E. Peters, Ben E. Peters, G.J. Rempel.

At the September 6, 1938 meeting it was decided to have a committee for beautifying the school grounds, and that they be given a free hand in planning and planting and that the district pay for labor and material.

On June 30, 1977, the Burwalde School #529 was officially closed. Students of the area needed to transfer to other division schools by September.

