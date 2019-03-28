Heritage Highlights: Mysteries from the past

By Dora Hildebrand – From time to time we will receive an email or phone call from someone who had a connection to Winkler and they have questions about their family history. They had found us on the web! We had such an experience early in the new year when a parcel arrived at the Society’s mailbox addressed to Dora Hildebrand. It contained three pictures and a letter from Gina Germani Statesboro, Georgia, USA. She had ancestors from Italy, the American South and Canada and now wanted to find a permanent home for her precious family pictures that had hung in their living room for 41 years.

The two women in the photo were “Winkler Mennonites in the 1870s or 1880s.” One was her paternal great-grandmother Helena Dyke (Dyck?) Friesen and the other was Helena’s sister. The other two pictures were of her grandfather Peter C. Friesen; one as a youth and then in middle-age.

The Mennonite Friesen family came to Canada from either the Ukraine or another Russian region in the 1860s or 1870s. Her great-grandparents Peter & Helena Dyck Friesen had a crop farm and a windmill in Manitoba

Her grandfather Peter C. Friesen adopted the ’C’ as a middle initial shortly after marrying her grandmother Clara Wilson in 1923 in Oklahoma. Peter was born on July 11, 1892 and died in 1961. He remembers being forced to climb up the windmill for maintenance or cleaning even when hating heights. He also told stories of helping with kitchen chores while also rocking younger siblings to sleep with one end of a string tied to his foot and the other to the rocker. He left the farm, got a law degree at University of Chicago, practiced law until about 1945 in Oklahoma and Los Angeles, and then did what he set out to do when he left Canada – he found the “warmest place in the world” to settle down. He moved his family to El Centro, California where he founded and ran until his death, Imperial Savings & Loan, one of California’s largest savings institutions until its demise in the 1990s. All this information was gleaned from Gina’s letter to us.

When local history buff Joanne Bergen got a hold of this information, she set to work filling in the details with the help of various members and volunteers and utilizing the resources of the Winkler Heritage Society.

Peter & Helena Dyke (Dyck) Friesen were married December 30, 1883 and went from the Reinlaender to the Bergthaler Church. The Friesen family came to Canada on the S.S. Peruvian on July 13, 1875 and settled in the Rosenthal area south of Winkler. Helena Dyke (Dyck) Friesen’s parents, Wilhelm & Elizabeth Friesen Dyke (Dyck) lived in Osterwick. Gina Germani’s great-great-grandparents were Peter and Helena (Thiessen) Friesen. It does get a bit complicated, but that is the way it works! If anyone can shed some light on this Friesen family, we would be glad to hear it.

Heritage Highlights, supplied by the Winkler Heritage Society, introduces readers to the people, places and things that still impact us today. The Winkler Heritage Museum is located in the Southland Mall and is open Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m., Saturdays 10 am – 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. The Archives located in the Winkler Centennial Library are open Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m.. For appointments call archivist Ed Falk at 204-325-8929. The Stones and Stories binders are on display at both locations. Come for a visit!