Heritage Highlights: Mr. George G. Siemens

By Lloyd Siemens and written for the book “Kane – The Spirit Lives On…” in 2000. Submitted by Dora Hildebrand.

My father, George G. Siemens, was the principal of the Kane Consolidated School from 1934-1944. In addition to his administrative duties in the three-room school, he also taught grades 9-11 and served as school janitor, heating “engineer”, snow remover and occasional groundskeeper. In these last four duties he was assisted substantially (in the later years) by me and by my older brother Reynold, whom he paid the princely sum of 25 cents each per month for sweeping three classrooms daily, cleaning out the trash and performing other odd jobs. In the evening hours and during many summer months he studied towards his BA degree, both through correspondence courses (imagine doing advanced calculus by correspondence!) and at summer schools. He was also frequently invited to serve as an official “marker” of final examinations for the Department of Education.

My mother, Tina, raised her two sons and performed various social duties such as organizing sewing circles and hosting Red Cross fundraising activities in the teacherage.

Together with my father, she played the guitar and the two of them frequently performed duets at teachers’ socials in the Kane – Roland – Lowe Farm areas. My mother died in 1957, and my father – after re-marriage in 1975 –died in 1984. He taught in the Winkler Collegiate from 1944 until his retirement in 1967.

Throughout his years in Winkler, he was active in professional societies, and in the governance of the Winkler Co-operative Society, and the Winkler Credit Union. He also served as secretary-treasurer of the Winkler School Board for over twenty years.

Heritage Highlights, supplied by the Winkler Heritage Society, introduces readers to the people, places and things that still impact us today. The Winkler Heritage Museum is located in the Southland Mall and is open Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m., Saturdays 10 am – 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. The Archives located in the Winkler Centennial Library are open Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m.. For appointments call archivist Ed Falk at 204-325-8929. The Stones and Stories binders are on display at both locations. Come for a visit! One way of showing support for the Winkler Heritage Society (Archives, Stones & Stories and Museum) is by becoming a member of the Society. Forms may be picked up at both the Archives and Museum.